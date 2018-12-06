Skip to Main Content
Woman charged with manslaughter after man dies in northern Manitoba

A 28-year-old woman is charged after a man was beaten with a weapon and later died on a northern Manitoba First Nation.
RCMP were called Nov. 28 about a man who was assaulted with a weapon on St. Theresa Point. He died from his injuries two days later. (CBC)

A 28-year-old woman is charged after a man was beaten with a weapon and later died on a northern Manitoba First Nation.

RCMP were called around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 about an injured 28-year-old man on St. Theresa Point.

He was rushed to a nursing station with life-threatening injuries and then flown to Winnipeg.

He died Nov. 30 and the following day the woman was charged with manslaughter, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate.

