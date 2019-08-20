Charges upgraded to manslaughter in deadly assault near St. James Cemetery

Charges against a Winnipeg man have been upgraded to manslaughter after an assault near the St. James Cemetery turned deadly Saturday.

On Aug. 16, police went to the area of Tylehurst Street and Wolseley Avenue W. to investigate a report of a man who had been assaulted and was unresponsive.

They found a man in his 30s who was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died in hospital.

A suspect was taken into custody that day and charged with aggravated assault.

Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other and a conflict escalated to a serious assault.

The suspect remains in custody and police announced the upgraded charges Tuesday.

This is the city's 26th homicide of the year.