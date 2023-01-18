Man, 46, charged with manslaughter in death on Skownan First Nation: Manitoba RCMP
A 46-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 68-year-old man who was found Saturday morning at a home in Skownan First Nation, RCMP say.
68-year-old victim was found dead at residence on Saturday morning, say police
A 46-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 68-year-old man in Skownan First Nation, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.
The man was taken into custody on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in a Swan River court on Thursday.
The victim's body was found Saturday morning after Winnipegosis RCMP received a report of an assault and went to a home in Skownan First Nation to investigate, according to a Sunday news release.
Skownan First Nation is about 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, just east of Lake Winnipegosis.