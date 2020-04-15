Man charged with manslaughter after shooting death of 15-year-old girl: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have charged a man from Waywayseecappo First Nation with manslaughter, after a shooting that left a teen girl in the community dead over the weekend.

On Saturday around 7 p.m., Manitoba First Nations Police Service received a report of a shot fired at a home on Waywayseecappo First Nation, a western Manitoba community of about 2,600 people.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital, where she died from the injuries.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the time, police said.

On Wednesday, RCMP said Lawrence Jade Shingoose faces charges of manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death with a firearm, careless use of a firearm and possessing a weapon against an order.

He remains in custody.