Man charged with manslaughter in Point Douglas fatal beating

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the death of Leo Charles Martin-Shea, who suffered life-altering injuries in an attack earlier this month and died 11 days later.

Mark Phillip Traverse, 25, was arrested at his Winnipeg residence on Friday afternoon and charged with manslaughter, police said in a news release on Monday.

Martin-Shea, who was also 25, was beaten in the evening of April 8 on the east side of Main Street, at Stella Avenue.

He managed to get himself to his home but his condition worsened. Three days later, emergency personnel and police were called to his home on Princess Street.

Martin-Shea was rushed to hospital and spent a week there before he died April 19.

Police say the two men were known to one another. The attack was not random.