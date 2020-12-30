Manitoba RCMP charge 2 with manslaughter in death of Cold Lake man

Manitoba RCMP officers arrested two men in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old man in the community of Cold Lake.

Around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, Cranberry Portage RCMP responded to a call about a man who had died inside a residence in the community, about 640 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

After an investigation by the RCMP Major Crime Unit and The Pas Forensic Identification Services, two 22-year-old men from Pukatawagan were arrested and charged with manslaughter.

They are due to appear in The Pas court on Dec. 30.

