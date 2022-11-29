70 more Manitobans receive Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medals

Seventy Manitobans have been awarded Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medals — two months after the former monarch's funeral.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville handed out the awards to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's accession to the throne in 1952. This was the second batch of 70, with one thousand Manitobans receiving the awards.

"As recipients of the platinum jubilee medal, each of you brings the spirit of public service to life. Each of you leads by example. Each of you takes responsibility for making community, your province and your country a better place," Neville told the recipients.

Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state and the longest-reigning British monarch, died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Provincial medals

The federal government opted out of offering medals for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee months ago, but Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan decided to provide their own to local residents.

Dr. Melanie Morris, the first Indigenous pediatric surgeon in Canadian history, was among the recipients at the Monday night ceremony, in the Queen's Room at the Manitoba Legislature.

Misipawistik Cree Nation Chief Heidi Cook and Tataskweyak Cree Nation Chief Doreen Spence also received the honour, as did former Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak grand chief and former CBC and CTV journalist Sheila North.

Manitoba curler Jason Gunnlaugson was awarded a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal on Monday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Jason Gunnlaugson, who skipped Manitoba at the 2020 and 2021 Canadian men's curling championships and returned in 2022 as skip of the team Wild Card 3, received one as well.

"I can see so many incredible people around this room who do so much for our community, and the reason that you are all being recognized ... is because of the incredible work you do in our community," Stefanson told the crowd in her closing address.

The remaining medals will be awarded at ceremonies throughout the province in the Jubilee year.