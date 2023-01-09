3 Manitobans aim for gold medals in men's, women's hockey at World University Games

Two Manitobans who shared a brief professional hockey stint are among those hoping to lead Canada to another gold medal.

Winnipegger Noah King and Brett Davis of Oakbank, Man., each played five American Hockey League games with the Manitoba Moose during the 2020-21 campaign. They were both named last month to the Canadian men's squad competing at the International University Sports Federation's World University Winter Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.

"It's a huge honour and it hasn't really sunk in yet, but it's the first time I've ever really represented Canada in hockey," said King, a six-foot-four defenceman and captain of the University of Calgary Dinos.

The excitement is mutual for Davis, a second-year, six-foot-two forward with the University of Manitoba Bisons.

"Any chance you get to wear the maple leaf and represent your country it's an honour, and hopefully I bring back a gold medal," Davis said.

Brett Davis has had a strong second Canada West hockey season with the University of Manitoba Bisons, and he's excited to represent Canada on the international stage in New York. (Dave Mahussier/Bisons Athletics)

He previously joined one of three Canadian teams at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Davis was part of Team Canada White, which defeated Russia 6-2 to win the gold medal at that tournament.

"That was an awesome experience," he said. "A small tournament like that, I think one of the things that we learned ... [is] that it's important to come together as a team in such a short time, and I think that's what we did."

Davis' game has found a new level in his second season with the Bisons. The physical education major is tied for fourth in Canada West conference scoring this season with 27 points — including 10 goals — while coming off an injury-shortened first season.

Now he's looking forward to playing against a whole new assortment of international players when the Games begin Wednesday, running until Jan. 22.

Canada will enter 121 Canadian student-athletes in the 2023 Lake Placid Games. (@USPORTSIntl/Twitter)

"Any time you're playing against players that you haven't played against before, it's a little bit of a challenge, but for myself, I like to rise to that challenge ... of playing against other top-end players," Davis said.

Playing alongside King will also make it a bit easier.

The two Manitobans aren't close friends, but King is glad to see someone he knows from his Manitoba Moose days.

"It's always nice to have a familiar face coming into a team where you don't really know anybody. You haven't really played with most of the guys, or against them … so it's definitely nice that he's coming along," King said of Davis.

Noah King, who captains the University of Calgary Dinos men's hockey team, is looking forward to donning the Red and White in Lake Placid, N.Y. (Chris Lindsey/Dinos Athletics)

King, a second-year economics major, said he's excited to live his boyhood dream.

"It's a dream of mine, for sure, to wear the maple leaf, and I'm going to try to soak it in while doing it,"

Canada opens play in the 12-team tournament on Thursday against Ukraine at noon CT. The Canadians also play Sweden, Japan, Latvia and Czechia in pool play, with the top two teams in each six-team pool advancing to the playoff round.

Canada last won gold at the FISU Games in Trentino, Italy, in 2013, but claimed bronze three straight times at the biennial event.

'Appreciate every single moment'

The top point producer in Canada West women's hockey, originally from Birtle, Man., is also amped up about the trip to New York.

Tatum Amy, a fifth-year centre with the Mount Royal University Cougars, has amassed 25 points in 20 games this season.

The Games came on the radar of the five-foot-eight captain of the Cougars while playing in Canada West.

"From there, understanding what it ended up being, I definitely did make it a goal for myself," Amy said.

Tatum Amy of Birtle, Man., captain of the Mount Royal University Cougars women's hockey team, leads the Canada West conference in scoring this season. She's taking her offensive talents to New York, hoping to lead Canada to a gold medal at the Lake Placid Games. (Adrian Shellard/MRU Athletics)

But she was still surprised when she heard she was named to the team in December. She's received countless congratulatory text messages, phone calls and emails, but her focus is on doing her part to help Canada return to the top of the podium.

Canada lost the gold-medal game to the host Russians 2-0 in Krasnoyarsk in 2019, and hasn't tasted gold since 2013.

"I think that to win anything within that tournament is going to be huge, and I'm definitely going to appreciate every single moment just because I know it's going to go so fast," Amy said.

"To be chosen to be a part of this team is one thing, but I think to win a gold medal at the Games is just huge."

Canada opens its tournament against Slovakia at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, and also plays the Czechs, Japan, Great Britain and the United States in the preliminary round.