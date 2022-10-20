3 Manitobans to be inducted into Order of Canada this week

A francophone television producer, world champion curler and an agricultural researcher known for increasing international food supply are the three latest Manitobans to receive Canada's highest civilian honour.

Governor General Mary Simon will appoint Louis Paquin, Donald Gordon Duguid and Digvir Jayas to the Order of Canada on Thursday at a ceremony in Ottawa's Rideau Hall.

Paquin is being recognized as a pioneer in Franco-Manitoban television production.

The co-founder of Les Productions Rivard has advocated to have regional production companies reach their full potential and succeed in Canadian television.

Because of Paquin's efforts, TV series such as La ruée vers l'or and La grande traversée reached a larger audience coast to coast.

After competing in the 1970 and 1971 world curling championships, Duguid went on to become a sports broadcaster and curling analyst.

He pushed to start giving curlers lapel microphones to wear during matches and for the use of telestrator, which enhanced audience's experience of the game.

He is also the co-founder of Canada's first curling school.

Jayas has dedicated his academic career at the University of Manitoba to developing new methods to prevent grains from spoiling while stored, not just in Canada but around the world.

China, India, Ukraine and the United States have adopted his methods.

His scientific contributions have improved the quantity and quality of international food supplies.

The three Manitobans are among 42 Canadians who will be invested into the Order of Canada tomorrow.