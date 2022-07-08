Winnipeg Ice players Savoie, Geekie taken early in 1st round NHL draft

Players with Manitoba connections featured prominently in the first round of the 2022 National Hockey League Entry Draft Thursday night.

The Buffalo Sabres got the ball rolling by selecting Winnipeg Ice forward Matthew Savoie with the ninth overall pick. The shifty centre from St. Albert, Alta., led the Ice with 90 points in 65 games last season.

The first Manitoban was taken two picks later, at No. 11, when the Arizona Coyotes chose Savoie's teammate Conor Geekie. The lanky centre from Strathclair, Man., tallied 24 goals and 46 assists in 63 games for the Ice in 2021-22.

With the very next pick, the Columbus Blue Jackets selected defenceman Denton Mateychuk, from Dominion City, Man. A solid two-way blueliner, Mateychuk finished with 64 points in 65 games for the Moose Jaw Warriors last season.

With the 14th overall pick, the Winnipeg Jets chose forward Rutger McGroarty, who spent the past two seasons with the U.S. National Development Team.

McGroarty, who hails from Lincoln, Neb., has committed to play in the NCAA with the University of Michigan — a familiar training ground for previous Jets prospects, including Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp and Jacob Trouba.

Barring a trade, the Jets will have one more pick in Thursday's first round — the 30th selection, which they received in the trade that sent Copp to the New York Rangers last season.