Manitobans mark Louis Riel Day with family, celebrating music, traditions

To Melanie Lesk, Louis Riel Day means family time and celebrating Métis culture at Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg.

"It's really special to us. We just come and hang out with all our family. Literally every single family member is here," she said.

This year, the Métis woman brought her new baby Emma to ring in the festivities and start a new tradition with her own family.

"All our generations. We'll just continue to come and celebrate together as a family ... We'll keep the tradition going," she said Monday.

Lesk was among hundreds who attended the Festival on Monday.

Louis Riel Day is a day that allows Festival du Voyageur to amplify Indigenous initiatives in digital programming, executive director Darrel Nadeau said.

Nearly all of the musical artists at the Festival on Monday are Indigenous, and that is done in an effort to commemorate and celebrate the partnerships that existed during the fur trade era.

People gathered at Festival du Voyageur on Monday, including sitting in a canoe like the ones that were used by Métis people in the 19th century. (Gavin Boutroy/Radio-Canada)

"The fur trade era was when we had the first settlers here, the Francophone settlers here in Manitoba, and they would have not survived winter and survived their time here without the partnerships they had with First Nations communities," Nadeau said.

"Those partnerships grew into an economic relationship, but also the creation and the birth of the Métis nation. And so really to commemorate that and to really celebrate that history and be honest about those partnerships as well because it wasn't all great."

Ken and Kelsey Bighetty, from Pukatawagan, also known as Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, put on a Cree puppet show, played drums and sang songs on Monday.

Kelsey, left, and Ken Bighetty from Pukatawagan, also known as Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, hold up their puppets, Trapper and Chief. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

"It's cultures. It's both them, it's us. It's not just Riel day, it's all of us," Ken said.

Monday also marked Kelsey's first visit to the Festival.

"It's important for identity with the Métis people and the Métis Nation and Manitoba," he said. "It's pretty good."

Nadeau also believes it's important to celebrate Riel and the history of Métis people.

A Louis Riel Day parade was held at Festivala du Voyageur on Monday. (Gavin Boutroy/Radio-Canada)

"He was the first unofficial premier of Manitoba before it was a province, and it's very important to to to really reflect on not just Riel himself but the contributions of the Métis people here in Manitoba," Nadeua said.

Like grandfather, like grandson

Métis music has always fascinated Michael Audette, and in particular the fiddle.

His grandfather, Alex Carriere, started playing the fiddle at Festival du Voyageur in 1972. Thirty years later in 2002, it was Audette who found himself strumming the fiddle with a bow at the annual event.

On Monday, Carriere was among festival-goers in the crowd inside the sugar shack that were watching his grandson perform — in the beaded moosehide jacket, with the same fiddle and on the stage he used to.

Michael Audette plays his fiddle at Festival du Voyageur on Monday. (Gavin Boutroy/Radio-Canada)

"It's hard to find a good violin. So one day, I said to Michael, 'today is your birthday, I'm going to give you my violin, and I'm quitting," Carriere said.

Seven years later, the 94-year-old has yet to bow another fiddle.

Audette says the festival is is a huge part of his life. He's proud to play his fiddle for all to hear, especially his grandfather.

"The fiddle is basically the heart of our culture and we're super proud. I speak for everyone that's a fiddle player, but we're super proud to to be here and to see the wonderful turn out and just to experience it year after year," he said.

"It just keeps getting better."