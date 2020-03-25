Manitobans along border welcome return of fully vaccinated U.S. travellers

People living and working along the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba welcomed the news that fully vaccinated travellers from the States will soon be allowed to cross.

"We've kind of been expecting to hear something like that, because we know there's been pressure on the border to open it. So I guess here we are," said Dave Carlson, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Emerson-Franklin.

Many people in the community, which sits on the north side of the border, rely on cross-border traffic for their livelihoods.

"Our duty-free in Emerson, a big employer in our area — it's obviously hurt them with the border closure," said Carlson.

The closure of the border has impacted people in the community beyond hurting businesses, he said.

"For folks that I know that do have family members or friends and things across the border, it's been kind of tough on them not being able to see them."

Must show proof

Starting Aug. 9, U.S. residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — as well as children under 12 who aren't allowed to receive the vaccine — will be allowed to enter Canada through the land border for the first time March 2020.

Foreign travellers entering Canada will need to present proof that they've received a complete round of one of the vaccines authorized for use in Canada. That means two doses of either the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca products, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at least 14 days before arriving.

All travellers must use the federal government's ArriveCAN portal to submit their information, and take a COVID-19 molecular test before they arrive.

If they meet the government's criteria, they will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

Fully vaccinated individuals won't need a test after they arrive, unless they are randomly selected to complete a COVID-19 molecular test.

'Closer to normal'

It's exciting news for hard-hit tourism business owners, such as Mike Reimer.

Reimer owns Churchill Wild, which operates four remote lodges and wildlife tours in northern Manitoba.

He says his business relied on 100 per cent on international clients, so Churchill Wild has been pretty much been shut down since the pandemic began a year-and-a-half ago, he said.

Now, he says he's already getting calls from clients who are ready to come back.

"I think there's a huge backlog and great interest in travel. People want to get back to what they love doing and that's travelling and experiencing Canada," he said.

Reimer says he just hopes he can get enough staff to come back.

Tim Chapman, CEO of the International Peace Garden which straddles the border, says the opening will be a benefit to the many surrounding communities that depend on tourism.

"I am American. I haven't been able to see a lot of our friends in Boisevain for more than 16 months," Chapman said.

"So being able to reconnect this unique area, and border towns that really rely on each other ... all those things coming back will be a big boon for the area."

WATCH | Tim Chapman with the International Peace Garden speaks with Andrew Nichols on CBC News Network

International Peace Garden CEO hopes loosened border restrictions drive tourism CBC News Manitoba 4:52 Attraction straddles Manitoba-North Dakota border and has suffered during pandemic 4:52

Tourism to the international attraction has picked up in recent weeks since Canada lifted the 14-day quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated Canadians who travel outside the country, Chapman said.

He said he's optimistic that the latest announcement will allow lives along the border "to get closer to normal."

Reeve Carlson said some people in the border communities may be apprehensive about the change, especially those who are not yet fully vaccinated.

"I think it's a mix between caution and folks being relieved that we are starting to see the signs of getting back to normal," he said.

So far, no similar announcements have been made for Canadian travellers going to the United States.

Starting Sept. 7, fully vaccinated travellers from all other countries will be able to enter Canada.