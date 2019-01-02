Breaking the 'no job, no experience' cycle: Manitoba Youth Job Centres open for the season

Centres to help young Manitobans find work opened across the province on Monday.

Forty-three Manitoba Youth Job Centres opened Monday. In the coming months, they're expected to help between 8,000 and 11,000 people aged 12 to 29 find jobs or training.

"We have entry-level jobs starting in rural communities in agriculture or production, all the way to full-time employment with larger commercial and retail ventures," said Greg Kristalovich, manager of youth partnerships, with Manitoba Education and Training.

"The range is quite broad and, we think, quite varied across the province in those communities, and each of them is sort of adjusted to the labour market."

For older clients, that looks like part-time and full-time work oriented toward their career or academic goals, Kristalovich said.

For younger clients, it means entry-level work and, increasingly, short-term or project-based jobs, in line with the gig economy, he said.

"That trend of the gig economy, the notion of shorter terms or project-based work, is definitely something that we see at our centres as well. Employers and employees have to change some of their expectations," Kristalovich said.

"There might be more reticence on the part of an employer to make long-term investments in a person if they don't know that they're going to be working there for a long time — because not all young people sort of self-disclose that they're only planning on being there for a few weeks."

Younger clients can also get access to volunteering opportunities if it's experience they're after, he added.

"They try to break that 'no job, no experience; no experience, no job' cycle by engaging at more community events, volunteerism," Kristalovich said.

In rural locations, the offices are housed in various community or municipal offices, Kristalovich said. In urban centres, like Winnipeg, they're located in Manitoba Jobs and Skills Development Centres.

For more information on the centres and to find locations, visit the province's website.