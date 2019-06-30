Manitoba youth help capture gold for Canada at Ball Hockey championships

A handful of Manitobans — five players and two staff members — helped bring gold back to Canada by winning the under-16 gold medal at the World Junior Ball Hockey Championship in the Czech Republic.

"Just just a great group of kids that really felt like a championship team, they took a lot of things right. They all bought into the system and the program," said head coach, Paul Kastes who hails from south Winnipeg.

It was an all Canada match-up for the gold medal, with Canada West taking the final over Canada East 8-6, going undefeated enroute to capturing the championship trophy.

Kastes wasn't surprised to see his fellow Canadians across the rink when the ball eventually dropped in the final game.

"It just speaks to the program and the development of our athletes and our kids that we've got over here. I mean we really dominated the tournament from from start to finish on both teams," he said.

Canada West celebrates at the World Junior Ball Hockey Championship in the final game. (Supplied by World Junior Ball Hockey Championship)

The Manitobans cleaned up the awards with Dawson Pasternak winning most valuable player and the scoring title, Connor Roulette being named top forward and Rory Neill winning top defencemen,

The award-winners and other four Manitobans, Tyler Teasdale, Owen Weihs, Nate Goodbrandson and Cole Plowman have all been drafted by teams in the Western Hockey League.

Kastes noted that for Manitoba to have seven significant players says a lot of the growing popularity of ball hockey in the province.

"We're one of the smaller provinces for sure, but we're growing," he said.

Braedon McKay was also part of the championship winning team while serving in the role of equipment manager.