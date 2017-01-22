Empress Street voted worst Manitoba road for 2nd year in a row

Empress Street has topped the list of the worst roads in Manitoba for the second year in a row.

The Canadian Automobile Association released its annual Top 10 worst roads in Manitoba list on Wednesday.

Despite the repair work currently ongoing on Empress, Manitoba drivers voted it the worst in the province.

Empress, a busy thoroughfare that runs through the St. James neighbourhood near Polo Park shopping centre, is "a major arterial road that many Winnipeggers rely on to get where they are going," CAA Manitoba president Tim Scott said in a news release.

"Properly maintained roads lead to safer travels and a healthy economy, but the public understands that further delay leads to a direct financial impact on them."

Two other roads in the St. James area — St. James Street and Saskatchewan Avenue — are also on the CAA list.

Over 2,700 votes were cast for more than 400 roads to determine the worst in the province. The Top 10 list includes seven Winnipeg streets and three rural roads.

Second place went to Provincial Trunk Highway 34 near Austin, Man., about 130 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Most drivers cited potholes and crumbling pavement as their main concerns, followed by congestion, CAA Manitoba said.

Cyclists also complained about potholes, as well as poor cycling infrastructure, while pedestrians cited inadequate walking infrastructure as the biggest problem, CAA said in its news release.

Manitoba's 10 worst roads, according to CAA: