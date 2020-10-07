Manitoba won't appeal ruling that government improperly took $334M from children in care

The Manitoba government says it won't appeal a May ruling that found it improperly kept hundreds of millions of dollars in federal benefits meant for children in care.

"After many years of struggle, the Manitoba government has finally decided to do the right thing," said Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse in a government news release Thursday.

"I commend the Manitoba government for its decision not to appeal."

A judge ruled that Manitoba's decision to order Child and Family Services agencies to give the money from the children's special allowance to the province, which happened from 2006 to 2019, was unconstitutional because it undermined federal law.

It's estimated the province improperly took over $334 million — including $251 million from Indigenous Child and Family Services agencies — in benefits.

Lawyers and advocates involved in a court action to force the Manitoba government to stop taking money from the federal children's special allowance for children in care celebrated in May after a judge ruled in their favour. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The federal government's children's special allowance is meant to ensure children in care get the same federal funding that other children get through the Canada child benefit and child disability benefit.

The province argued it deserved the money since it was paying the cost of looking after the children.

Thursday's news release makes brief mention of the decision, saying Families Minister Rochelle Squires respects the Court of Queen's Bench's ruling and will not appeal it.

At a May news conference, Indigenous agencies and leadership, including former Manitoba senator Murray Sinclair, pleaded with the government not to appeal.

Pine Creek First Nation Chief Derek Nepinak, a board member of West Region Child and Family Services, said at the time that he expected the province to fight the decision "because it's about money to government, and unfortunately that's how things are."

Sinclair said appealing the ruling would mean the Manitoba government isn't serious about reconciliation.

Up until Thursday, the province didn't reveal whether it would appeal.

The clawback started in 2006 under the NDP government. The Progressive Conservatives, elected in 2016, kept it going for three years before it ended the practice.

The plaintiffs' lawyers previously said they would push forward a class-action lawsuit to ensure those who should have received the benefit are compensated.