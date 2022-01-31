Snowfall warnings, winter storm watches in effect through southern half of Manitoba

The entire southern half of the province faces a string of weather warnings, watches and statements Monday morning as an Alberta clipper is forecast to bring snowfall and strong winds.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for a band of regions from The Pas east to the Manitoba-Ontario border and south through Swan River, Hecla and Nopiming Provincial Park.

Environment Canada estimates those regions could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, with snowfall expected to taper off in western Manitoba on Monday night and in the east on Tuesday morning.

Special weather statements are in effect for Dauphin, Minnedosa and Ste. Rose in the west, and the southeast of the province. There is a risk of multiple different kinds of weather forecast to occur at the same time.

The heaviest snow is forecast to fall in the Parklands and Interlake areas over to the Whiteshell and up to Berens River. Anywhere from five to 15 centimetres of snow is possible in these areas. Winds in the 70 to 80 km/h range are expected Monday night before conditions let up up Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada says.

Meanwhile, winter storm watches are in effect for the rest of the southern Interlake, Winnipeg and the rest of southern Manitoba.

Snow will start falling in most areas in the afternoon, with 10 centimetres expected, along with strong winds gusting to 80 km/h overnight. Before that happens, parts of the southwest may also get freezing rain.

Road conditions and visibility may worsen in some areas due to heavy snow, particularly on Tuesday morning, Environment Canada forecast.

The following areas are covered by the winter storm watches:

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

City of Winnipeg.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Virden, Souris.

Special weather statements are in effect for:

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Snowfall warnings were issued for: