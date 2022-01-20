Extreme cold warnings issued for southern half of Manitoba, winter storm watches in north

The entire southern half of Manitoba was placed under extreme cold warnings Wednesday, with winter storm watches issued in the north of the province.

Overnight lows around –30 C combined with winds of up to 15 kilometres per hour are forecast to produce extreme wind chill in the –40 range from Swan River east to the Ontario border and all the way down to the Canada-U.S. border.

The wind chill is expected to improve through the day, Environment Canada said, but the agency also warned people to bundle up and watch for cold-weather symptoms. Manitobans should watch for shortness of breath, chest or muscle pain and weakness, as well as numbness in fingers and toes.

The extreme cold warnings are for:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville, Ashern

Berens River, Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids and Atikaki Provincial Park.

Bissett, Victoria Beach. Nopiming Provincial Park, Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne.

City of Winnipeg.

Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis.

Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach.

Grand Rapids, Waterhen.

Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris.

Poplar River.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman.

Sprague, Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa, Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands.

Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest.

Virden and Souris.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa.

Meanwhile, in the province's north, winter storm watches are in effect. A low pressure system is expected to move through the Brochet, Tadoule Lake, Churchill and York regions Thursday night and into Friday morning.

A strong cold front is expected on the back end of that low pressure system, with northwesterly winds gusting between 50 and 70 km/h, or as high as 80 km/h in Churchill. Environment Canada says to expect low visibility in the north.

Environment Canada says expect snowfall amounts in the 5 to 10 centimetre range, particularly closer to the Manitoba-Nunavut border.