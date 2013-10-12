2 groups rescued after getting stuck on closed winter roads

A group of three people in northern Manitoba were rescued by helicopter on Monday after they got stuck on a closed winter road Sunday and had to spend the night where they were because police couldn't find them at first.

RCMP are reminding people to avoid closed winter roads and plan ahead for their trips after that group and a woman with her two children in another area recently got stuck.

The three people who got stuck Sunday were driving on a closed winter road to Tadoule Lake, about 1,000 kilometres north of Winnipeg. They were about 100 kilometres away from Lynn Lake, which is 260 km southwest of Tadoule as the crow flies, when they called for help.

"Thankfully they did have a satellite phone, so they could call for help, but it was still tough," Manitoba RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine said.

Officers couldn't find the group and it got too dark to keep searching on Sunday, so the three had to spend the night where they were, while officers maintained contact with them.

Police co-ordinated with the Canadian Rangers and on Monday morning, they chartered a helicopter and found them.

All three adults were found in good health and didn't require medical attention, Courchaine said.

"If you end up getting stuck … the problem is who's going to be able to get out there, and it's unsafe for first responders to be travelling," she said.

The group got stuck in a marshy area and the party's car is still out there, Courchaine said.

People violating the Highway Traffic Act by driving on a closed highway can face a fine of $203 and police are still investigating this incident, she said. So far, no charges have been laid.

"Our main concern is people's safety," Courchaine said. "We just want for people to be aware, to make sure that where they are going, that those roads are open and possible."

2nd group near York Landing

On Monday, safety officers from Split Lake First Nation and York Landing First Nation were notified that a woman and her two children got stuck while they were travelling on a closed winter road, the RCMP said.

They were using the road on Split Lake, which is about 700 km north of Winnipeg, to get to the north shore community of York Landing from the south shore community of Split Lake.

Community members went to help and later in the day, the woman's vehicle was freed from the ice and slush and they're safe, Courchaine said.

Manitoba RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine says officers co-ordinated with Canadian Rangers and chartered a helicopter to rescue one group. (Radio-Canada/CBC)

Courchaine is taking this opportunity to remind drivers to practice extra caution when they're on winter roads because even if they're open, it's easy to get stuck.

"If it's closed, it's closed," she said. "If they're open, still, winter roads can be dangerous.

"Being prepared for where you're going and having survival equipment, dressing properly and having extra clothing, food, fuel, vehicle equipment, I think that's important."