Ice forts and ski jumps: Manitoba legislative ground was winter party hub in 1922

Manitobans howled with delight, throwing up their hands in celebration and applause, when a switch was flipped earlier this month on a 300,000-light display that bathed the legislative grounds in colour.

They gasped at snowmobiles launched into the air from broad ramps, arching high above the columns of the legislative building as riders performed acrobatics. And they ran through a snowshoe obstacle course, slid down a snow tube hill and took in a fireworks show.

It was a special event to kick off the 150-day countdown to the province's 150th anniversary since becoming a province in 1870.

The legislative building and the surrounding grounds are lit up with 300,000 bulbs to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Manitoba becoming a province. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

It was also special because it took place around a property that typically sits empty year round, except for the occasional rally on the front steps, or graduation photos by the fountain.

A lone figure, maybe a couple, might be seen pausing before one of the handful of statues or monuments. But for the most part, the 30 acres of landscaped grounds is deserted.

The legislature is identified more with policy and procedure than rejoicing and revelry.

Joining the lights on the legislative grounds are some of The Forks' most popular warming huts, such as the colourful snowman-shaped weathermen. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

However, thanks to the current light displays which are expected to remain until July, crowds of families and couples can be seen strolling through the glow every evening.

The display is augmented by a stream of headlights from vehicles slowly crawling along the building's access road, flashing between trees.

Nearly 100 years ago, those same grounds were the focal point for one spectacular week of winter festivities.

A sketch shows the layout of the 1922 Winnipeg Winter Carnival on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building. (Martin Berman Postcard Collection/Winnipeg Public Library) Looking at the west entrance to the Winnipeg Winter Carnival grounds in 1922 with the Manitoba Legislative Building in the background. The carnival queen's ice palace is visible in the distance on the right. (Martin Berman Postcard Collection/Winnipeg Public Library)

In 1922, they were turned into a carnival site featuring a skating rink, a towering ski jump, a four-lane toboggan slide that rivaled the height of the ski jump, an ice-block salute to Lower Fort Garry, dog-sled races, snowshoe races and barrel jumping.

The grounds were surrounded by an ice-fort wall and brilliantly lit up at night, with the ski jump visible for kilometres.

The Lower Fort Garry Ice Palace seen at the 1922 winter carnival. (Peel’s Prairie Provinces/University of Alberta) A fort built of ice surrounds the Manitoba Legislative Building during the 1922 Winnipeg Winter Carnival. (Peel’s Prairie Provinces/University of Alberta Libraries)

"The purpose was to give the people of Winnipeg and surrounding towns an opportunity to get out and enjoy themselves, to loosen up and crack a smile" following a period of depression and gloom after the boom of the war years, according to the book, A Diminished Roar: Winnipeg in the 1920s, by local author, Jim Blanchard.

"The carnival was started with this idea in mind and was unquestionably a success."

Twenty-four portraits of the 1922 Winnipeg Winter carnival queen, princesses and other contestants. (Martin Berman Postcard Collection/Winnipeg Public Library) A group of men in winter clothing and hats stand on the stairs of an ice sculpture labelled "Queen's Ice Palace" at the Winnipeg Winter Carnival in 1922. (Rob McInnes Postcard Collection/Winnipeg Public Library)

The party went on for a week and about 65,000 people attended, Blanchard wrote.

Bonds were sold to finance the event and everyone who bought one was allowed to cast a vote for carnival queen.

People climb up and ride down a large, four-lane toboggan slide at the Winnipeg Winter Carnival in 1922. Stairs to another, smaller toboggan slide are seen at right. (Martin Berman Postcard Collection/Winnipeg Public Library) The Winnipeg Winter Carnival grounds lit up at night in 1922. The tower on the left is the illuminated ski jump. (Martin Berman Postcard Collection/Winnipeg Public Library)

The passenger trains run by the CPR and CNR both reported that more cars had to be added to the runs that brought people from outside of the city.

The city's hotels were fully booked and the Winnipeg Street Railway said it had more than 1.5 million passengers for the week, which was a record amount, Blanchard wrote.

People skate on the rink built on the Manitoba legislative grounds for the 1922 carnival, while skiers brave the steep tower jump in the background. (Peel’s Prairie Provinces/University of Alberta Libraries)

Despite the success, the event was never held again.

It is possible the city couldn't reliably expect people to purchase bonds every year and the city didn't have the funds to do it alone, Blanchard said.

Its undisputed success, however, proved there was a market for winter carnivals, according to Blanchard.

During the following years, versions of the carnival were put on at River Park at the south end of Osborne Street, which at the time had a dance hall, carousel, and horse-racing track.

The ski jump at River Park is seen in this photo from the 1924 carnival. (L.B. Foote Fonds/Archives of Manitoba)

Various activities were carried over from the 1922 event, including the ski jump, and were held on land and the Red River.

Much of the focus became more sports-themed with the chance for local athletic clubs to compete and show off the best of their athletes, according to local historian Christian Cassidy, who runs a blog site called West End Dumplings.

The events began to dwindle closer to the 1930s as the economic woes of the depression decade snuffed out what money there was to host the carnivals.