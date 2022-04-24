3 Winnipeg underpasses closed due to flooding; highways closed in western Manitoba
Drivers asked to use caution as flooding affects other roads in Winnipeg
Three Winnipeg underpasses are closed due to flooding as rain continues to fall in the city, and highways outside the city are closed as snow comes down elsewhere in the province.
The Osborne Street underpass south of Confusion Corner, McPhillips Street at Logan Avenue and Main Street at Higgins Avenue are all closed, while others are partially flooded, the City of Winnipeg Traffic Management Centre tweeted on Saturday night.
Police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are on the scene to redirect traffic, the tweet says.
The city is asking people to avoid other underpasses or use caution when passing through them overnight.
SPECIAL TRAFFIC ALERT: Underpass flooding<br>Osborne underpass closed<br>McPhillips @ Logan closed<br>Higgins In Point Douglas<br>Others partially flooded, WPS, WFPS on scene for full closures, use caution/avoid underpasses overnight where possible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPGtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPGtraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> <a href="https://t.co/dDi83nzvYK">pic.twitter.com/dDi83nzvYK</a>—@WinnipegTMC
Meanwhile, the province closed a number of highways in western Manitoba on Saturday in response to poor driving conditions.
As of 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, the following highways were closed:
-
Highway 1, from Highway 5 to the Saskatchewan border.
-
Highway 2, from Highway 21 to the Saskatchewan border.
-
Highway 5, from Neepawa to Highway 353.
-
Highway 10 from Highway 24 to Highway 357.
-
Highway 16 from Foxwarren to the Saskatchewan border.
-
Highway 45 from Rossburn to Russell.
-
Highway 83 from Highway 1 to the U.S. border.
-
Highway 83 from Highway 42 to Russell.