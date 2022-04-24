3 Winnipeg underpasses closed due to flooding; highways closed in western Manitoba

Three Winnipeg underpasses are closed due to flooding as rain continues to fall in the city, and highways outside the city are closed as snow comes down elsewhere in the province.

The Osborne Street underpass south of Confusion Corner, McPhillips Street at Logan Avenue and Main Street at Higgins Avenue are all closed, while others are partially flooded, the City of Winnipeg Traffic Management Centre tweeted on Saturday night.

Police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are on the scene to redirect traffic, the tweet says.

The city is asking people to avoid other underpasses or use caution when passing through them overnight.

SPECIAL TRAFFIC ALERT: Underpass flooding<br>Osborne underpass closed<br>McPhillips @ Logan closed<br>Higgins In Point Douglas<br>Others partially flooded, WPS, WFPS on scene for full closures, use caution/avoid underpasses overnight where possible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPGtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPGtraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> <a href="https://t.co/dDi83nzvYK">pic.twitter.com/dDi83nzvYK</a> —@WinnipegTMC

Meanwhile, the province closed a number of highways in western Manitoba on Saturday in response to poor driving conditions.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, the following highways were closed: