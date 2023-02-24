No charges for Winnipeg officer after man's arm broken during struggle: police watchdog

Manitoba's police watchdog has cleared a Winnipeg officer of wrongdoing in a 2022 incident where a man's arm was broken.

The incident happened around 10:17 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2022, according to the final report of the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU), which was released Friday.

Officers went to the man's home on Carriage Road to enforce a detention order for him under the Mental Health Act. That order allowed police to take him into custody to be examined by a doctor, the report said.

Police were informed the man used a wheelchair but had a strong upper body, and that he was extremely violent and had not been taking his medication for about a week.

When officers arrived at the man's home, he "became belligerent and aggressive," police told the watchdog. Efforts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, the report said.

By 11:25 p.m., police said they'd determined they would have to handcuff the man and sedate him "due to his violent and unpredictable behaviour prior to transport to the hospital."

As officers took hold of the man, he resisted. That's when his arm was broken, the report said.

The man was then taken to the Health Sciences Centre, where it was discovered he had fractured his left humerus — the bone that runs between the shoulder and the elbow.

Police reported the incident to the IIU the next day. Since a fractured humerus is defined as a serious injury under IIU regulations, an investigation into the incident was mandated, the report said.

The report noted investigators obtained officers' notes and narratives about the incident, the police use of force report, call history, audio recordings of police radio communications, video surveillance footage and the man's medical reports.

While investigators received and reviewed video surveillance footage from the man's apartment, the report specified that the incident happened inside the man's suite where no video evidence of the incident was captured.

The IIU also interviewed the injured man and four witnesses, and consulted with Manitoba's chief medical examiner to get medical opinions on the likely cause of the man's broken arm.

The examiner concluded that the man's injury was consistent with his arm "being forcefully twisted" and trying to break free from police, the report said.

Zane Tessler, the IIU's civilian director, said in his report "there is substantial support for the conclusion that the use of force by the subject officer was reasonable, necessary and justified by law."

Tessler cited several pieces of evidence gathered by investigators, including that police tried and failed to de-escalate the situation and the medical opinion that the broken arm was consistent with a struggle with police.

Tessler concluded there are no reasonable grounds to support charges against the officer who handcuffed the injured man.