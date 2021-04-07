Manitoba's premier said he believes fans will be allowed into Bell MTS Place to cheer on the Winnipeg Jets in their upcoming Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Jets face off against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the second-round series Wednesday night.

Provincial public health orders currently prohibit gatherings of any kind, but premier Brian Pallister told reporters Tuesday he believes "there will be some fans, a small number, a few, in the next Jets game."

CBC News has contacted True North and the provincial health ministry for more details.

