Communities evacuated due to wildfires north of Dauphin, Man.

People living in some communities north of Dauphin, Man., were forced to evacuate their homes Sunday to escape wildfires.

The Province of Manitoba's fire situation report said the wildfires burning near Pine Creek, Camperville and Duck Bay spanned about 11 square kilometres.

Four water bombers that were positioned nearly 80 kilometres west, in Swan River, Man., flew over the area in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

Residents of Pine Creek First Nation headed about 100 kilometres south to Dauphin and stayed there overnight, according to band chief Karen Batson.

Sun shines through smoke rising from the wildfires. (Supplied/Sharon Beauchamp)

About 1,200 people live on the reserve, according to its website.

The Canadian Red Cross confirmed the evacuation to Dauphin, but could not provide any other details at this time.

All of the 21 fires reported so far this year have been caused by humans. (Supplied/Sharon Beauchamp)

According to the latest fire situation report, there are currently four active fires in the province.

So far in 2020 there have been a total of 21 wildfires, and all of them were caused by humans.