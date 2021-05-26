B.C. sends crew to help fight giant wildfire in Manitoba's Interlake

A crew of firefighters from British Columbia is heading to Manitoba to help with an out-of-control wildfire in the Interlake region.

B.C.'s Forests Minister Katrine Conroy said 41 firefighters and two support staff were deployed on Wednesday.

In an emailed statement to CBC, a Manitoba government spokesperson said the 43 B.C. firefighters will be working on fire E044, a human-caused wildfire covering almost 200,000 hectares near Gypsumville.

A statement from Conroy's office says the B.C. Wildfire Service welcomes the chance to share firefighting resources with other jurisdictions.

Precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be taken and the Forests Ministry says the B.C. team will remain in its own bubble, operating separately from Manitoba firefighters.

Manitoba currently has several active wildfires, including two in the Interlake that are listed as out of control and have burned a combined total of 2,200 square kilometres since being sparked two weeks ago.

