Wildfire conditions improve but travel restrictions, burn bans remain in much of Manitoba

Despite some improvements in the fight against wildfires this week, travel and burn restrictions will remain in place this weekend as the fire danger is still high in Manitoba.

Evacuees of four First Nations began heading home this week with help from the Canadian Red Cross as the fires and smoke that prompted them to leave died down.

Provincial burn permits are still cancelled for most of Manitoba and will likely stay that way until conditions get better provincewide.

Conditions are improving in some areas, including in provincial wildfire zone No. 4, which covers a vast space north of the Wanipigow River east of Lake Winnipeg to the Ontario border, including Atikaki Provincial Park, and north to Poplar River.

Backcountry camping is still prohibited in the area, unless you have an official travel permit, and camping is restricted to campgrounds. Campfires aren't allowed.

Access to cottages is only allowed on designated roads; a travel permit is required to go to remote cottages in the area.

Outfitters and other industries may face restrictions and should contact Manitoba Conservation and Climate for more information, the province said.

Backcountry travel in a vehicle, including ATVs, is still prohibited in the following zones unless under a travel permit:

1, 2 and 3: from the Canada-U.S. border in the southeast corner of the province north through Nopiming Provincial Park.

5: From Berens River south through Hecla/Grindstone Provincial Park west to Lake St. Martin.

6: Turtle Mountain Provincial Park in southwestern Manitoba.

7: Spruce Woods Provincial Park and Spruce Woods Provincial Forest.

8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14: A large area encompassing the northern half of Lake Winnipeg west into Duck Mountain Provincial Park and north to Lynn Lake and the surrounding areas along the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

Camping is only allowed in campgrounds in those areas. Wayside parks remain open. Campfires are allowed between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Launching or landing a boat is restricted to developed shorelines, and outfitters and industry activity is restricted.

Campfires are permitted in zones 15 and 16 between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Backcountry travel in a vehicle of any kind is only allowed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., unless under a travel permit.

The Mantario Trail and Kwasitchewan Falls Trail are still closed, as are campgrounds in Spruce Woods Provincial Park and Canoe Landing.

Provincial parks that fall outside the restricted areas are allowed to have campfires between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Fireworks and sky lanterns are prohibited in provincial parks no matter the time of day. More information on restrictions in parks is available on the provincial website.

Manitobans can also view the provincial fire and travel restrictions map to see if an area where they live or plan to travel is affected.

Hundreds of fires continue to burn in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

Smoke will continue to be an issue in Manitoba at times depending on wind direction and other conditions, the province said. Air quality reports are accessible on the Environment Canada website.

WATCH | A team of South African firefighters arrive to help battle Manitoba's wildfires: