Wildfire ignites south of Whiteshell Provincial Park, near Falcon Beach, Man.

The provincial body responsible for wildfires in Manitoba is asking the public to avoid the area south of Whiteshell Provincial Park due to a large forest fire.

The Manitoba Wildfire Service, a part of the conservation and climate department, issued a warning about a fire south of the Whiteshell Wednesday afternoon. Crews were trying to extinguish the blaze and needed to keep the roads clear.

The service specifically warned to avoid the Toniata area, a community nearly 140 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg that sits on the shore of Falcon Lake.

Local fire departments and water bombers from Manitoba and Ontario are making progress on the fire, but it is still spans about 40 hectares — nearly 100 acres — the Wildfire Service said in a Facebook post around 4:45 p.m.

Manitoba is experiencing a drought that has created extremely dry conditions that would allow wildfires to get out of control quickly. There are travel restrictions in place to prevent people from entering areas suffering from the dry conditions.

Such restrictions were issued for Area 2, which includes the Whiteshell and Falcon Beach area. The Manitoba government has cancelled all existing provincial burning permits in that area and no new permits are to be issued there.

Boats can only be loaded and launched from "developed shorelines," while aircrafts can land and take off from developed docks or shorelines.

Motorized back country travel — including forestry roads, private roads or trails — is prohibited. But motorized access to cottages on maintained park, municipal and subdivision roads is allowed without a travel permit.

Campfires are allowed in fire pits from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and camping is only permitted on "developed campgrounds." Wayside parks remain open.

Individuals found guilty of breaking the rules could be fined up to $10,000. Corporations could be ticketed $50,000.

People could also be liable for the costs of extinguishing a wildfire, if they are found burning without a permit during wildfire season.

WATCH | Wildfire burns near Toniata, Man.:

Wildfire burns near Toniata, Man. 0:15 Despite the efforts of firefighters and waterbombers, the wildfire near Toniata, Man., spanned about 40 hectares as of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Manitoba Wildfire Service. (Video submitted by Woody Smith) 0:15

RM of Piney still under state of local emergency

The rural municipality of Piney, in the southeast corner of Manitoba, declared a local state of emergency last Sunday after a forest fire burned for 24 hours.

The RM issued an update Wednesday, saying it remains under a local state of emergency and that council has issued a complete burn ban in the area.

According to the province's Fireview map, the wildfire in the rural municipality of Piney measures 1,880 hectares — or just over 4,645 acres. The fire was caused by human activity and remains "out of control."

But no structures have been lost due to the fire and the amount of "visible smoke" has decreased, the RM said in a release.

The burn ban prohibits burning any solid fuel, including campfires, burn barrels and outdoor stoves. Only propane barbeques and propane fire pits are permitted.

Unless there is a risk to the public, the RM will issue another update at 11 a.m. Thursday, the release says.