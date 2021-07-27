Manitoba gains edge on wildfires, allowing evacuees from 3 First Nations to return home

Some Manitoba wildfire evacuees are returning home, but thousands more remain in hotels while crews battle to protect their communities from flames.

The Canadian Red Cross is working with First Nations leaders to return evacuees to Tataskweyak Cree Nation, Berens River First Nation and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, also known as Nelson House.

The process started on Tuesday "and it is our hope that virtually everybody from both communities will be home … by the end of day today," said Red Cross spokesperson Jason Small.

The aid agency is currently helping more than 3,800 evacuees from various First Nations under threat from fires raging through drought conditions in the province.

There are 475 from Pauingassi, 960 from Little Grand Rapids, 1,200 from Berens River, 680 from Bloodvein, 520 from Tataskweyak and 43 from Nisichawayasihk.

Most are in hotels in Winnipeg and Brandon, with a few in Thompson.

The number will be reduced by more than 1,700 once the people from Tataskweyak, Berens River and Nisichawayasihk are safely home. When that happens, there will no longer be any evacuees in Brandon, Small said.

"That's great news. The whole goal when we do this is to support people as long as they need to be out, but of course we'd rather everybody be back in their own homes," he said.

As for the evacuees from the other four communities, there is no word yet on any imminent return, Small said.

"We understand this is a very difficult situation, being out of your homes and the uncertainty around that," he said.

"We're doing our best to make sure that people have all the support they need and working with our various partners to help them get that support so that the stay is as comfortable as it possibly can be."

Recent rainfalls across the province will help ground crews with fire suppression efforts but much more is needed, the province said in a news release.

There are currently 143 fires burning in Manitoba, with 11 classified as out of control, provincial data says.

There have been 431 wildfires so far this year. The average for this time is 370.

"The fires have obviously been very severe and the smoke has been very severe," Small said.

The Red Cross has been called on to help seven different First Nations during this fire season. Evacuees from Red Sucker Lake went home a couple of weeks ago.

"There's there's been a lot of communities and it's been very busy," Small said.

"Plus we've had to deal with the fact that we are doing a response still in a pandemic. So we're doing what we can to make sure that people get the support they need while still dealing in a COVID context of making sure that all our support is provided as safely as possible."

The Red Cross has not yet needed to use a temporary shelter it set up at the University of Winnipeg's Axworthy Health and RecPlex facility. That space has about 280 cots set up, with the potential to expand to hold close to 600 people.

Meanwhile, more than 100 firefighters from South Africa, along with their support staff, will be arriving on Wednesday to help battle Manitoba's wildfires.

The South African contingent will join more than 400 Manitoba firefighters as well as others from across Canada — Quebec, the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Ontario — and crews with Parks Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces and the state of Michigan, who are already deployed around the province.

Manitoba has six water bombers, which have been supplemented by two more from Quebec, four from the Northwest Territories and more than two dozen helicopters.

The help from South African firefighters was arranged by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, a not-for-profit corporation owned and operated by federal, provincial and territorial wildfire management agencies.

They were all tested for COVID-19 before they left South Africa and will be retested in Winnipeg.