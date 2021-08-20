1,500 people forced from homes due to Manitoba forest fires could wait nearly 2 months to return

More than 1,500 people evacuated from two eastern Manitoba First Nations last month due to wildfires still can't go home, since power has yet to be restored to their communities.

While people forced from other First Nations by fires this summer have been able to return home, it will likely take six to eight weeks to restore power to Little Grand Rapids First Nation and Pauingassi First Nation, Manitoba Hydro said in a Thursday update.

Roughly 100 poles on the line serving the two communities were damaged by fires, according to the Crown energy utility.

Little Grand Rapids First Nation Coun. Wendy Leveque said people didn't realize they'd have to be away for so long when they were forced from their homes weeks ago.

"Being evacuated, they thought they'd be only here for just a little while," said Leveque, who is currently in Winnipeg.

"They just want to go home."

This picture submitted to CBC last month shows how smoke from nearby wildfires clouded the sky in Little Grand Rapids First Nation. (Submitted by Colin Meekis)

The Canadian Red Cross said there are currently 1,536 fire evacuees from Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nations in Winnipeg.

A spokesperson said the Red Cross is helping with meals and lodging. The aid organization is also working with partners such as the Southeast Resource Development Council and Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata to provide support like recreation and activities for children.

Still, Leveque said the current situation is hard on families with little kids.

"They want to be out and about, to go play outside."

Conversations will likely start next week to discuss what to do if families can't be home in time for the return to school next month, Leveque said.

Some community members have told her they'd like to go home and rely on generators for electricity, rather than waiting until power is restored.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said while they understand people are eager to get home, temporary generators are not a feasible option for getting people home sooner.

Hydro "is rapidly deploying material and crews to restore permanent power as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.