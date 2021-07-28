3,100 Manitoba wildfire evacuees getting support from Indigenous Services

Fire evacuees from two Manitoba First Nation communities are preparing to go home even as thousands remain under evacuation orders.

As of Tuesday, Indigenous Services Canada said it was providing support, such as covering costs for transportation, lodging and meals, for approximately 3,100 registered evacuees through the Canadian Red Cross and community-led evacuations.

In an update Wednesday morning, the department said evacuees from the northern Manitoba community of York Factory First Nation, about 850 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, are now preparing to return home.

Residents of Red Sucker Lake First Nation, about 530 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, are also in the process of returning to their homes.

Four eastern Manitoba First Nations remain under evacuation — Little Grand Rapids, Pauingassi, Berens River and Bloodvein.

Poplar River First Nation is currently sheltering in place due to wildfire smoke.

There were 137 active wildfires in the province as of Tuesday.