Manitoba-wide civic elections shows more new blood, but still many default victories in RMs

Local democracy in Manitoba is showing subtle signs of improvement. Municipal election results are in for each of Manitoba's 136 municipalities, providing a province-wide snapshot of how civic elections unravelled on the ground.

In 2014, nearly 38 percent of elected municipal officials were acclaimed because of a lack of competitors.

This time around, that figure improved slightly — 33 percent of officials were acclaimed in advance of election night, according to preliminary results.

This is significantly better showing when compared to school trustee elections where nearly half of candidates won seats just for signing up.

In total, 13 municipals governments were formed without an election in 2018:

Carberry (town).

Elton (rural municipality).

Grand Rapids (town).

Hamiota (municipality).

Minto-odanah (rural municipality).

Niverville (town).

Oakview (rural municipality).

Pembina (municipality).

Powerview-Pine Falls (town).

Prairie View (municipality).

St-Pierre-Jolys (village).

Victoria (rural municipality).

Whitehead (rural municipality).

Turnover a good sign: AMM

The executive director of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities says nearly half of elected officials who now have a seat at the council table are political neophytes, and with that comes fresh ideas.

Joe Masi is the executive director of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities. (Association of Manitoba Municipalities)

"In some cases incumbents chose not to run again and in some cases incumbents were defeated," says Joe Masi.

Masi says his association will be busy working with these less experienced officials to help train and support them during the transition period to get them fully up to speed on the inner workers of municipal politics.

Another sign of democratic health is turnover levels across councils.

In 2014, 57% of officials were incumbents, meaning significantly less turnover had occurred.

Another minor shift was the increase in gender balance across the board. Three percent more women are now represented on municipal councils and wholly 21 women were elected heads of council, compared to 15 percent in 2014, election results show.