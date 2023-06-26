Whooping cough outbreak declared in southern Manitoba

An outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, has been declared in Manitoba's Southern Health region, the province says in a news release.

As of Friday, there were 154 confirmed or probable cases of the highly contagious, vaccine-preventable illness across Manitoba, with 152 of them in the Southern Health region, which covers south-central and southeast areas of the province.

Most of the cases — 80 of them — were in children age one to nine, the province's release said. The rest were spread out across infants one year or younger (30 cases), kids age 10 to 19 (24 cases) and adults (20 cases).

In a letter sent to health-care providers in March, Manitoba Health said a small cluster of cases had been reported in the Southern Health region, as the province saw a decrease in vaccination rates compared to pre-pandemic levels for several infant and pre-school immunizations — particularly in rural areas.

The list of vaccines with lower uptake rates included one that protects against whooping cough.

While the illness can affect people of all ages, infants one year and younger are at the highest risk of severe complications, including periods of stalled breathing, pneumonia, seizures, brain swelling and death.

Pregnant people in their third trimester are also at a higher risk of complications, the province said.

Seventy-eight of the latest cases were in females and 76 were in males. They resulted in 55 emergency department visits and two admissions to pediatric intensive care — but no deaths have been reported, the province said.

The number of cases reported varies from year to year and typically peaks every two to five years, the province said. An outbreak can be declared when there's a higher number of cases reported in a specific area than expected over a specific time period.

Whooping cough is caused by a bacteria and commonly spreads through respiratory droplets in the air from coughing or sneezing. It's most contagious during the initial stages of the illness, the province's release said.

Symptoms are at first similar to those from the common cold and usually appear seven to 10 days after exposure.

Whooping cough often starts with a mild fever, runny nose and cough, and can lead to serious coughing fits lasting one to 10 weeks. Those fits can cause difficulty breathing, choking and vomiting. Infants may also have poor feeding, the release said.

Vaccine outreach efforts

The province said Manitoba Health sent follow-up letters earlier this month to parents and caregivers of children born in 2019, 2020 and 2021 who may have missed routine childhood vaccines as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted routine health care.

Health-care providers and public health teams in the Southern Health region are also working to reach out to and build relationships with families following service disruptions and other effects of the pandemic. That includes seeing if they have questions, need information or face barriers to immunization.

Public health offices in the region have also offered evening clinic appointments and more time slots to make vaccination more convenient and accessible for families.

As well, posters have been distributed to child-care facilities in the area, encouraging families to reach out to public health and make sure their kids' vaccines are up to date.

The province said immunization is the best way to prevent whooping cough, reduce the risk of severe symptoms and help limit the illness's spread.

The vaccines that protect against the illness are safe, effective and part of Manitoba's recommended routine childhood immunization schedule .

It's recommended that kids get their shots at two, four, six and 18 months, then between the ages of four and six and in Grade 8 to 9 for best protection. The vaccine is also recommended for all pregnant people, the province said.

Anyone who is uncertain about or has questions or concerns about immunizations is encouraged to speak to their health-care provider or public health office. More information is also available by calling Health Links-Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.

People with symptoms of whooping cough should see their health-care provider. Anyone diagnosed with the illness may be given antibiotics and should stay home and avoid close contact with other people until their treatment is done, as a way to help prevent it from spreading further.