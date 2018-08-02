Child becomes first human case of West Nile virus in Manitoba this year

A child in southern Manitoba has become the first human case of West Nile virus in the province this year.

The child, who is under 10, lives in the Southern Health Region and was hospitalized with neurological symptoms, the province said in a news release Thursday.

Health officials say the child was likely exposed in early July.

West Nile is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause severe illness including encephalitis (swelling of the brain) and can sometimes result in long-term complications or death.

Manitoba Health's mosquito surveillance program first collected insects infected with the virus this season in late June. Although mosquito numbers are low in many areas, the recent warm and dry conditions are ideal for the Culex tarsalis mosquitoes that carry the virus.

To reduce your risk of mosquito bites and potential infection, the province recommends:

Reducing the amount of time spent outdoors during peak mosquito hours (between dusk and dawn).

Using appropriate mosquito repellent.

Wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing.

Maintaining door and window screens so they fit tightly and are free of holes.

To prevent Culex tarsalis mosquitoes from developing near your home, the province says homeowners can:

Clean eavestroughs and regularly empty bird baths, old tires and other items that collect water.

Ensure rain barrels are covered with mosquito screening or are tightly sealed around the downspout.

Improve landscaping to prevent standing water around the home.

For more information and weekly updates on West Nile in the province, you can visit Manitoba Health's website.

