Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll jumps 66 in most recent weekly update

Manitoba's official COVID-19 death count jumped by 66 in the most recent weekly epidemiological report.

In the latest report covering the period from May 8 to 14, provincial health officials reported a total of 1,913 people in Manitoba have died due to COVID-19, compared to 1,847 the week before.

Not all those deaths occurred in that one week, as the province regularly adjusts data as new cases are confirmed or removed.

During the week covered by the most recent report, the province reported 16 new deaths. That's an increase compared to the week before, when there were 11 new deaths reported.

There were seven new outbreaks declared in that week: three in hospitals and four in long-term care facilities.

Hospital admissions decreased, from 196 to 149. There were 16 admissions to intensive care units.

