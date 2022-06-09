COVID-19 death toll passes 2,000 in Manitoba

More than 2,000 Manitobans have now died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Another 24 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed last week, bringing the total to 2,004, says the province's latest report, released Thursday morning.

Fewer people were admitted to hospital with the virus from May 29 to June 4 than in the previous week, the report says, with 100 admissions compared to 120 the week before.

Seven people were admitted to intensive care units.

Manitoba's weekly test positivity rate dropped to 10.8 per cent, from 13 per cent the week before.

There were four outbreaks declared last week, three of them in long-term care facilities.

The outbreaks were in Tabor Home, St. Paul's Personal Care Home, Calvary Place Personal Care Home and Concordia Hospital, Unit N1 North.

A total of 337 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by laboratory testing, a decrease from 416 the week before. This is an undercount of the true number of cases in Manitoba, due to a lack of access to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, the only type of test recorded by the province.

Last week, provincial labs completed a daily average of 624 tests.