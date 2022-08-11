COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations continue to increase in Manitoba, latest report says

Manitoba added twice as many COVID-19 deaths to its total in the latest weekly report and more people with severe illness were admitted to hospital.

This week's report — which covers the week of July 31 to Aug. 6 — includes 12 more deaths, compared to an increase of six reported last week by Manitoba Public Health.

The death count now stands at 2,079.

Manitobans continued to die at a faster rate compared to the same time period last year. A total of 566 people have died in 2022 as of the week ending Aug. 6, Manitoba Health reports, which works out to a rate of 2.6 deaths per day.

During the same 217-day period last year, there were 483 deaths, a rate of 2.2 deaths per day.

More people were admitted to hospital and intensive care units compared to the previous week. There were 57 hospitalizations, up from 53, and 12 ICU admissions, up from seven.

One of the patients admitted to ICU was a child younger than 10.

This is the third week in a row Manitoba has reported an increase in severe outcomes due to COVID-19.

Wastewater surveillance data has shown an increase in COVID-19 transmission since late June, the report said.

Laboratory tests confirmed a larger number of new COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week.

A total of 347 new cases were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests — 90 more than the 257 reported last week.

This is an undercount of the true number of infections, due to the limited access to PCR tests, which are the only ones recorded by the province.

The weekly test-positivity rate also went up to 20.8 per cent, compared to 17.9 per cent the previous week.

Seven new outbreaks were reported last week, including four in long-term care facilities and three in hospitals. That's an increase from six the previous week.