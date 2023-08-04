NDP calls deleting website that tracked government progress a blow to transparency

A website tracking the Manitoba government's progress on key initiatives ranging from health care to justice has been wiped clean — which the NDP claims is one way the Progressive Conservative government is hiding from its failings.

On Friday, NDP house leader Nahanni Fontaine alleged the government doesn't want Manitobans to know the truth about how the province has fared under their leadership.

"It seems highly suspect that in 2023, just recently on the cusp of a provincial election, all of the information is now scrubbed. Again, it is part of our democratic process that voters have the information that they need when casting their vote," Fontaine said at a news conference at the Manitoba legislature.

Premier Heather Stefanson or "someone in her government made the decision to scrub all of that very important information on what are key priority areas for the government."

Launched in 2019, the "Manitoba Measuring Progress" website publicly displayed the government's advancement on a range of subjects using a scorecard system it developed. It was periodically updated with new statistics.

In March of this year, the website content was deleted and a notice was posted in its place stating the pandemic presented "exceptional circumstances" and that the site needed to be updated and would be relaunched later this year.

A screengrab of the Manitoba Measuring Progress website, courtesy of the Internet Archive Wayback Machine. A notice on the website currently states the global pandemic presented "exceptional circumstances" and that the site needs to be updated. (Manitoba government)

Fontaine said Manitobans should have easy access to that information already.

"I would suggest that Manitobans would want to know where we stand provincially in respect of wait times, where we stand provincially in accessing justice and why so many Manitobans are leaving our province."

Before the website was deleted in March, it contained statistics that showed Manitobans were waiting on average around 1,000 days for the disposition of criminal matters at the Court of King's Bench and 243 days for provincial court cases. As well, 90 per cent of emergency room visitors were seen within five hours and the province ranked eighth in the country in total net migration.

Province says some metrics aren't relevant anymore

The provincial government said performance metrics are still being tracked and monitored by government departments and are "carefully reported on in annual reports."

A number of government departments raised concerns the metrics used on the website were developed five or six years ago and "were no longer effective or in some cases applicable to the work underway," the spokesperson added.

The province wouldn't answer which metrics are no longer relevant, but some scorecard categories, such as preparing a rainy day fund, were key priorities of former premier Brian Pallister, who resigned in 2021.

Fontaine said an NDP government would be accountable and transparent in various ways and would provide those details later.

