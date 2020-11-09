Heavy snow, freezing rain and record warmth greet Manitobans over the weekend

Heavy snowfall, freezing rain and record warm temperatures — all events Manitobans in different parts of the province endured through Sunday.

A strong Colorado low, which is responsible for dumping up to 50 cm of snow in some parts of Saskatchewan, prompting some municipal elections to be postponed in that province, was also responsible for bringing a mix of snow, rain and ice to western and parts of northern Manitoba.

In southwest Manitoba, areas like Brandon, Minnedosa and Dauphin experienced freezing rain and drizzle through Sunday. The conditions prompted the cancellations of school buses and some classes.

MacGregor, Berens River, Norway House, Sandy Lake and Thompson also reported freezing rain, Environment Canada said on Monday.

Dauphin experienced 11 hours of freezing precipitation, the agency said.

<a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> the freezing rain brought some real beauty this morning in McCreary. And a chickadee landed on my shoulder as I stood next to the bird feeder for these pictures! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/URgNGvc75J">pic.twitter.com/URgNGvc75J</a> —@Jpreuter Our area received some snow last night! Good news as the snow protects the roots of or <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Birchtrees?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Birchtrees</a> and provides water for sap production! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/5ArYQK0OzB">pic.twitter.com/5ArYQK0OzB</a> —@RockyLakeBirch

Further west and north, people began digging out from heavy, wet snow Monday morning.

Heavy snow will continue through Monday for portions of northern Manitoba, Environment Canada said.

Heavy snow is expected to continue through Monday in parts of northern Manitoba. (Rick Huck/Submitted )

On the other side of the province — and weather spectrum — it was heat.

Several locations, including Winnipeg, shattered high temperature records.

Winnipeg reached 19.2 C on Sunday, according to Environment Canada. The old record was 17.5 C, set in 1999.

Dominion City and Emerson both reached 20 C, also breaking records set in 1999, while Sprague hit 21.3 C, also setting a new record.

Pinawa and Pine Falls reached 19.1 and 17.7 C, respectively, also breaking records set back in 1999.

The start of this week will mark a return to cooler than normal temperatures once again, according to CBC meteorologist John Sauder. Winnipeg is expected to fall to -6 C through the afternoon on Monday.