Manitoba dives into new water strategy but won't dip toe into new pricing scheme

Manitoba is pushing forward with an action plan that incorporates some of the ideas floated in a water strategy released late last year — but the province isn't planning a new pricing system to encourage water conservation.

The provincial government unveiled its first action plan stemming from the water strategy, which emphasizes conservation, on Wednesday near the banks of the Red River, south of Winnipeg.

"We are very fortunate to live in a province with an abundance of the world's most valuable resource, and our government is committed to managing this resource responsibly and effectively," Minister of Environment and Climate Kevin Klein said at the news conference.

The plan lists a range of initiatives, including a sustainable irrigation expansion plan, developing a climate adaption framework and pursuing a sector-by-sector analysis of future water needs.

For the most part, though, it doesn't offer specifics.

It also doesn't include any mention of a new water pricing structure that the strategy unveiled last November said the province should consider.

Klein wouldn't entertain questions on why the province abandoned the idea, saying instead that the action plan released Wednesday is the result of discussions with stakeholders.

In the area of conservation, the plan calls on Manitoba to look at ways to reduce water use through improved food processing practices.

It also promises a public education campaign within the next year to encourage Manitobans to conserve water.

"We have to do that campaign to reach as many people as we can and hope that word of mouth will also carry that message," Klein said.

The action plan includes $763.5 million for water infrastructure projects that were already part of the government's multi-year infrastructure strategy. Around $600 million of that total is for the long-delayed Lake St. Martin outlet channel.

There are also plans to develop new hydrologic design standards for provincial infrastructure to account for climate change.

More than $1.1 million will go toward developing a structured Indigenous engagement process for future water projects.

Beefing up enforcement

The province says it will aim to improve compliance with its Water Rights Act by updating fine amounts and bolstering enforcement efforts against large-scale violations.

The province's action plan also encourages the government to protect water sources in southern Manitoba, which have been strained by continued population and commercial growth.

The government plans to develop indicators to measure its progress on the actions outlined in the plan. A progress report will be released within a year, the province said.