Months-long RCMP investigation leads to charges against Manitoba Warriors in alleged cocaine trafficking ring

Police have made several arrests following a months-long investigation into a drug trafficking network RCMP say was funnelling cocaine into northern Manitoba communities.

The investigation, code named Project Derelict, began in July and looked at how the drug was getting into several northern communities, including The Pas, Easterville and Fairford.

RCMP say the the drug pipeline started in Winnipeg and the RM of Headingley, and was being run by the Manitoba Warriors street gang.

The investigation led to an Oct. 5 traffic stop on Highway 6, where a full-patch member of the Manitoba Warriors and three passengers were found with 84 grams of cocaine, RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

A 9-mm carbine rifle and ammunition were found during a raid at a home in the RM of Headingley. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police believe the four were headed to Easterville.

Officers then raided a home in the RM of Headingley, where they found a cocaine cutting station with a press and packaging materials, as well as a 9-mm carbine rifle and ammunition, RCMP said.

A Manitoba Warriors street gang associate and another full-patch member of the gang, already in custody at Headingley Correctional Centre, were later charged as well.

The 30-year-old man already in custody is charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine and conspiracy to possess the proceeds of crime.

A 35-year-old man from the RM of Headingley is facing a number of trafficking and firearms-related charges.

The 34-year-old man arrested while driving to Easterville is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and conspiracy to possess the proceeds of crime.

Three women, one from Easterville and two from The Pas, are all charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The RCMP's organized crime and integrated gang intelligence units continue to investigate.

