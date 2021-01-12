Manitoba warns vaccines may be delayed if shipments not confirmed, but more doses expected

Manitoba could stop administering first doses of COVID-19 vaccines within weeks if supply dries up, but a leader on the province's vaccination team says that's unlikely.

At this time, Manitoba doesn't have a confirmed shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after the week of March 8, reporters were told Wednesday at a briefing.

A health official warned that Manitoba may have to delay some second-dose appointments as a result.

Later in the day, Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead on Manitoba's vaccination task force, appeared to pour cold water on that scenario.

"I would expect that sometime in early March, we would have to be focused entirely on second-dose appointments, unless we get that commitment for March 15 onwards, and I suspect that we probably will," she said.

Despite the concern voiced at the briefing, the federal procurement minister said in a CBC interview earlier this week that the vaccine supply shortages are "largely behind us" and the country should expect a steep increase beginning on Feb. 15.

Manitoba's vaccination strategy has prioritized holding back first doses when it cannot guarantee a second dose within the recommended manufacturer guidelines.

The two-dose regimen involves injections given 21 days apart for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 28 days apart for the Moderna version.