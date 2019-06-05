Manitoba RCMP warn public about wanted man who might be armed

RCMP are warning people in the Interlake and northern Manitoba about a wanted man who may be in possession of a shotgun.

Arnold Edward Bourassa, 35, may be in Thompson, Easterville, Grand Rapids or the surrounding areas and is considered armed and dangerous, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Bourassa is wanted on two warrants stemming from numerous offences, including recent charges of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and using a firearm to commit a crime.

RCMP ask anyone who comes across Bourassa to avoid him and call 911.

Any other details regarding his whereabouts should be forwarded on to Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or to Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477, RCMP said.

