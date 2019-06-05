Skip to Main Content
Manitoba RCMP warn public about wanted man who might be armed
RCMP are cautioning people in Thompson, Easterville, Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas about Arnold Edward Bourassa, a wanted man who may be in the area and in possession of a shotgun.

Anyone who sees Arnold Bourassa is asked to contact investigators at 204-677-6909. (RCMP)

RCMP are warning people in the Interlake and northern Manitoba about a wanted man who may be in possession of a shotgun.

Arnold Edward Bourassa, 35, may be in Thompson, Easterville, Grand Rapids or the surrounding areas and is considered armed and dangerous, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Bourassa is wanted on two warrants stemming from numerous offences, including recent charges of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and using a firearm to commit a crime.

RCMP ask anyone who comes across Bourassa to avoid him and call 911.

Any other details regarding his whereabouts should be forwarded on to Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or to Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477, RCMP said.

