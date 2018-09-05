Province announces opening of first walk-in addiction clinic

The province of Manitoba has opened the first of five walk-in clinics for people struggling with addictions.

The first facility, which aims to offer people with addictions treatment suitable for them, opened on Aug. 31 at Winnipeg's Crisis Response Centre on 817 Bannatyne Ave.

A second Winnipeg location will begin operations on Sept. 13 at 146 Magnus Ave. in Point Douglas, while additional facilities will be ready in Brandon, Thompson and Selkirk within the next two months.

The clinics will welcome walk-in visits from people battling addictions, who can be referred for immediate care.

"These new clinics will offer frontline help for Manitobans who are suffering from substance-related problems," Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen said Wednesday. "No appointments are necessary."

The clinics we are announcing today are not intended to be the end and the summation of our government's efforts. - Health Minister Cameron Friesen

The clinics, referred to as as rapid access to addictions medicine (RAAM) clinics, are modelled after facilities in Ontario, which integrate opioid replacement therapy with primary care, as well as providing assessment, counselling and prescriptions of appropriate medications.

RAAM clinical teams will collaborate with primary care providers in the mentoring, reassessment and referral of patients.

The province has earmarked $1.2 million for the clinics, which were recommended by the Virgo report, a strategy for Manitoba's mental health and addictions services unveiled in May.

First step

Friesen says the province doesn't believe this investment is enough to eradicate Manitoba's addictions issues.

"The clinics we are announcing today are not intended to be the end and the summation of our government's efforts to address addictions in the province of Manitoba," he said. "Rather, I believe they represent a beginning point."

Dr. Anna Ziomek, registrar for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba, previously told CBC News that Manitoba has long been missing an integrated model to serve patients who need help with substance use as well as other health concerns. Amalgamating those services into an easier-to-access model is for the best, she said.

"I think this has been a long time coming. We've waited a long time for it," she said in May, after the province announced the investment.

The Bannatyne location will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday for two hours a day, while the Magnus Avenue location will be open on Monday and Thursday at those hours.

More from CBC Manitoba: