Manitoba offers temporary $5 wage bump to staff helping vulnerable people
$35M caregiver wage support program will be available to roughly 20,000 Manitobans
The Manitoba government is providing a wage bump to workers who provide direct patient or residential care to vulnerable people.
The province will give a $5 per hour wage bump to eligible staff, including health-care aides, housekeeping staff, direct service workers and recreation workers, for a period of two months, it said.
These staff members must work at personal care homes or in disability services, child welfare services, homeless and family violence prevention shelters or long-term care facilities. To qualify, workers must earn less than $25 an hour.
The $35-million caregiver wage support program includes $20 million from the federal government and the remaining portion from the Manitoba government.
The top-up is based on the number of hours an employee works from Nov. 1 to Jan. 10.
Applications will be accepted twice. The first intake period will close on Dec. 14 and the the money will be paid directly to workers that week, the province said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.