Manitoba offers temporary $5 wage bump to staff helping vulnerable people

The Manitoba government is providing a wage bump to workers who provide direct patient or residential care to vulnerable people.

The province will give a $5 per hour wage bump to eligible staff, including health-care aides, housekeeping staff, direct service workers and recreation workers, for a period of two months, it said.

These staff members must work at personal care homes or in disability services, child welfare services, homeless and family violence prevention shelters or long-term care facilities. To qualify, workers must earn less than $25 an hour.

The $35-million caregiver wage support program includes $20 million from the federal government and the remaining portion from the Manitoba government.

The top-up is based on the number of hours an employee works from Nov. 1 to Jan. 10.

Applications will be accepted twice. The first intake period will close on Dec. 14 and the the money will be paid directly to workers that week, the province said.