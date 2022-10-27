Unions lose bid to appeal Manitoba's wage-freeze law to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from unions that consider the Manitoba government's public-sector wage freeze a violation of collective bargaining rights.

Just over a year ago, the Manitoba Court of Appeal ruled the government was within its rights to legislate the wage freeze.

It said the original judge, from what was then the Court of Queen's Bench, erred in deciding the legislation violated bargaining rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In the June 2020 Queen's Bench ruling, Justice Joan McKelvey slammed the proposed legislation with strong language, calling it a "draconian measure" that "inhibited and dramatically reduced the unions' bargaining power and violates associational rights."

She further described the government's approach as a violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The legislation, introduced in 2017, mandated a two-year wage freeze for government employees once their existing contracts expired, followed by a 0.75 per cent pay increase in the third year and one per cent in the fourth.

The province appealed that ruling and in October 2021, the appeal court ruled the wage freeze bill did not violate the charter, which protects workers' rights to bargain collectively.

Moreover, the appeal court said, the government removed only wages from the bargaining table, not any other issue.

The decision prompted public-sector labour groups to appeal to the Supreme Court.

As usual, the top court gave no reasons for refusing to hear the case.