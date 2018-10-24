Rural municipalities of Stanley, Stuartburn vote against sale of legal cannabis

At least two rural municipalities have decided to outlaw the sale of cannabis in their communities.

Seventy-eight per cent of voters in the RM of Stanley, which surrounds the city of Winkler, and 63 per cent of people in the RM of Stuartburn, in southeastern Manitoba, opted to prohibit the sale of recreational cannabis.

Six other municipalities — the cities of Steinbach and Winkler, the town of Snow Lake and the RMs of Lac du Bonnet, Riding Mountain West and Wallace-Woodworth — had cannabis plebiscites on the ballots. Preliminary results in those communities are not yet available.

The provincial government gave municipalities the option of conducting a plebiscite to ask residents whether they wanted to ban pot shops from their communities.

Although municipalities can restrict the location of retail stores through zoning and bylaw processes, the only mechanism to prohibit the sale of legal pot everywhere is through a plebiscite.

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba will not issue store licences in the communities that voted no.

The province wants 90 per cent of Manitobans to have access to legal cannabis within a 30-minute drive or less within two years of legalization.