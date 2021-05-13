Manitoba government decreasing some vehicle registration fees this summer

The Manitoba government is reducing vehicle registration fees this summer, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says.

Registration fees on non-commercial vehicles will decrease by 10 per cent starting July 1, the minister said in a news release.

The decrease is part of a promise made in this year's provincial budget and aims to make life slightly more affordable for Manitobans, Schuler says.

Non-commercial vehicles — which includes most cars, sport utility vehicles and light trucks, motorcycles and mopeds, and "personal-use" trucks and trailers — will now have an annual registration fee of $129, the release says.

That's down from the current fee of $139.

The move should save Manitoba drivers about $15 million, the release says.

