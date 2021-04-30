2 Manitobans infected with rare swine flu variants

Two human cases of influenza variants normally found in pigs have been detected in Manitoba.

The cases — two different strains — were found in early April in two unrelated individuals in different communities in southern Manitoba, said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

One is a case of human influenza A(H1N2)v and one is a case of human influenza A(H1N1)v.

There is no risk to the public, Roussin said, as the strains don't transmit easily from human to human.

They were detected after the two individuals independently sought testing after developing an influenza-like illness, Roussin said.

Both people experienced mild symptoms and fully recovered.

The COVID-19 tests came back negative but the samples were re-evaluated as part of the province's heightened screening for influenza during the pandemic, and that's when the strains were further sequenced and identified, Roussin said.

Influenza viruses from pigs do not normally infect humans but they can occur rarely and sporadically, he said. One of the two Manitoba cases has direct exposure to a swine population and the other has indirect exposure.

The only reason for two unconnected cases to come up around the same time is sheer coincidence and the abundance of flu testing being done, Roussin said.

"In most years, when someone has mild influenza symptoms, they wouldn't even get tested, never mind have those tests sequenced," he said.

Investigations into the cases are still ongoing.

Asked for further details about where the cases were found, Roussin wouldn't narrow it down beyond the massive region of southern Manitoba.

The only reason the cases are being made public is because it's required under federal law, Roussin said.

No new cases have been detected since these two, despite increased surveillance, he said.

There have only been 29 H1N2 cases globally since 2005 and none in Canada until Alberta reported one in November.

As for the H1N1 strain, this is only the second case in Canada. The first was in 2012 in Ontario, the news release about the Manitoba case says.

'Absolutely safe to eat'

Dr. Scott Zaari, Manitoba's chief veterinary officer, emphasized on several occasions during a news conference Friday that people should not be worried about the meat supply.

"Pork is absolutely safe to eat," he said, and the two cases will have no impact on transportation of pork products across borders.

H1N1 and H1N2 are not food-borne illnesses; neither virus can be transmitted by eating pork, says a news release from Manitoba Pork, the organization for all pork producers in the province.