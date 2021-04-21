Vaccine eligibility expands to more neighbourhoods in Winnipeg, Brandon

Vaccine eligibility is expanding to all adults in more COVID-19 hot spots in Manitoba at noon, health officials say.

The new areas include the neighbourhoods of St. Johns, Wolseley and the West End in Winnipeg, as well as the health district called Brandon downtown.

The boundaries of the Brandon downtown area are Pacific Avenue to the north, First Street to the east, Richmond Avenue to the south and between 17th and 18th streets to the west.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force, made the announcement during a technical briefing with reporters Wenesday morning.

More details about the province's vaccine rollout will be announced during a news conference with Reimer and Johanu Botha, operations lead of the task force, at 12:30 p.m. CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Everyone 18 and older living in the designated neighbourhoods, as well as people working in certain specified front-line jobs, will be able to book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the province's supersites or pop-up clinics.

Eligible professions include anyone working at a kindergarten to Grade 12 school, child-care centre, grocery store, convenience store, gas station, food processing facility, as a public health inspector or workplace safety and health officer, and anywhere that serves food, such as a restaurant, food bank or soup kitchen.

The province also will open another vaccine supersite next month. The new site will open May 10 in Dauphin, Man., at 304 Whitmore Ave. E. This will be the second supersite in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The caseload of the more contagious variants in Manitoba rose by more than 300 to 687 on Tuesday. Nearly half of those have popped up in Winnipeg.

Earlier this week, the province announced that every adult living and working in the Northern Health Region and people who live and some people who work in the Seven Oaks west health area in Winnipeg are eligible to book an appointment for a coronavirus vaccine.

It's part of the plan to expand vaccine eligibility to people living in COVID-19 hot spots — areas selected based on public health data from the pandemic's second wave and the ongoing third wave.

The first hot spots eligibile were announced last week: the areas of Inkster west, Point Douglas south and downtown east in Winnipeg.

Everywhere else, people 40 and older are eligible to get the AstraZeneca shot at a pharmacy or clinic. A list of sites taking bookings is available on the province's vaccine finder map.

The age of eligibility to get a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at one of the province's supersites or temporary clinics remains 50 and older for all Manitobans, and First Nations people 30 and up.