Relaxed health orders' impact on vaccine uptake could have 2 sides, Reimer says

Lifting some public health restrictions that require people to be vaccinated in order to participate in certain activities could prompt some to get immunized, the medical lead of Manitoba's vaccine task force says.

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced a number of relaxed public health guidelines will take effect this Saturday.

Among the changes, masks will no longer be required in indoor public places, and seating in restaurants for unvaccinated people will no longer be limited to those from one household.

Some people may see less reason to get a vaccine, now that they no longer need to show proof of immunization to sit with friends in a restaurant, while others might feel less protected now that health orders no longer dictate the actions of those around them, Dr. Joss Reimer said during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

"Certainly for some individuals who may have felt protected by the public health restrictions, they may see more incentive to going and getting that personal protection from the vaccine now that perhaps they didn't earlier," she said.

The province is preparing for a slowdown in demand for the vaccine, now that most people who were eager to get it are immunized, Reimer said.

The focus of the rollout will shift away from the large supersites to targeting areas and groups with lower uptake, such as the Winkler and Stanley health districts in southern Manitoba, which continue to have the lowest uptake in the province.

"It's going to be slow and we're not going to see big jumps in the uptake from week to week, but we hope that if we continue to engage and be available and answer questions that we will see a slow and steady increase in that area of the province, as well as everywhere else," Reimer said.

The loosening of public health restrictions comes as the province approaches its Labour Day target of having 80 per cent of Manitobans 12 and up vaccinated with at least one dose, and 75 per cent with two doses.

As of Aug. 3, the province said it had reached its first-dose target, and appeared on track to reach its two-dose target, with 71.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans having gotten two doses.